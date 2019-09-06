Lloyd leads Amarillo to 6-2 win over Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Kyle Lloyd allowed just seven hits over 7 2/3 innings, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles over the Midland RockHounds in a 6-2 win on Friday.

Lloyd (9-7) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing two runs.

With the game tied 1-1, the Sod Poodles took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Hudson Potts doubled to bring home Owen Miller.

The Sod Poodles later added three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Brad Zunica hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Buddy Reed, while Luis Torrens hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brian Howard (8-9) went six innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out three and walked three.