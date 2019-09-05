Thomas’ homer leads Biloxi to 4-1 win over Pensacola

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Dillon Thomas hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 4-1 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Thursday.

The home run by Thomas scored Luis Aviles Jr. and Cooper Hummel to give the Shuckers a 3-0 lead.

After Biloxi added a run in the fourth on a home run by Jake Gatewood, the Blue Wahoos cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Alex Kirilloff hit a solo home run.

Biloxi right-hander Dylan File (10-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just two hits over 8 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Griffin Jax (4-6) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing four runs and five hits over four innings.