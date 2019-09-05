Lowrie’s homer leads Brooklyn to 1-0 win over Hudson Valley

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Jed Lowrie hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to give the Brooklyn Cyclones a 1-0 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Thursday.

Matthew Allan (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Hudson Valley starter Evan McKendry (4-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Renegades were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Cyclones' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

With the win, Brooklyn improved to 7-3 against Hudson Valley this season.