Granberg’s homer leads Salem to 8-3 win over Wilmington

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Devlin Granberg hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to an 8-3 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Wednesday.

The home run by Granberg, part of a four-run inning, gave the Red Sox a 3-0 lead before Kole Cottam hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Trailing 6-2, the Blue Rocks cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Nick Pratto hit an RBI double, bringing home Tyler Hill.

Salem starter Enmanuel De Jesus (10-9) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Daniel Lynch (5-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 12 hits over four innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

MJ Melendez doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Blue Rocks.