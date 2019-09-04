Colorado takes 8-game losing streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Colorado Rockies (59-81, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (91-50, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (8-9, 6.95 ERA) Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (12-5, 2.35 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the game as losers of their last eight games.

The Dodgers are 41-22 against opponents from the NL West. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .336 is sixth in the league. Cody Bellinger leads the club with an OBP of .392.

The Rockies are 26-37 against NL West Division teams. Colorado leads the National League in hitting with a .268 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the club with an average of .322. The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-3. Caleb Ferguson earned his first victory and Russell Martin went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Bryan Shaw took his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 77 extra base hits and is slugging .653. Joc Pederson is 10-for-24 with three doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 74 extra base hits and is batting .322. Nolan Arenado is 17-for-38 with three doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rockies: 1-9, .269 batting average, 7.76 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Dustin May: (head), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Joc Pederson: (abdominal), Tyler White: (upper back), Kristopher Negron: (neck), Max Muncy: (wrist).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).