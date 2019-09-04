Miami Marlins to visit the Pittsburgh Pirates

Miami Marlins (49-88, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (60-78, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Robert Dugger (0-1, 4.50 ERA) Pirates: Trevor Williams (7-6, 5.27 ERA)

LINE: Pirates -181; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Miami will face off on Wednesday.

The Pirates are 29-38 in home games. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .267 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .333.

The Marlins have gone 21-45 away from home. Miami ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .238 batting average. Miguel Rojas leads the team with an average of .285. The Marlins won the last meeting 5-4. Adam Conley secured his second victory and Garrett Cooper went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Parker Markel registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 75 extra base hits and is batting .276. Reynolds is 18-for-47 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 40 extra base hits and is batting .265. Jorge Alfaro is 9-for-24 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .326 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .192 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Stratton: (torso), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Yefry Ramirez: (calf), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (hand), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Chad Wallach: (concussion).