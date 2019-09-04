Athletics host the Angels in division matchup

Los Angeles Angels (65-74, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (79-58, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-1, 5.24 ERA) Athletics: Tanner Roark (8-8, 4.04 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: AL West opponents Oakland and Los Angeles will meet on Wednesday.

The Athletics are 31-27 against AL West opponents. Oakland has hit 216 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads the team with 31, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Angels are 27-38 in division games. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .327 this season, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .429. The Athletics won the last meeting 7-5. Yusmeiro Petit notched his fifth victory and Chapman went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Noe Ramirez took his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 151 hits and is batting .271. Chapman is 9-for-32 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Trout leads the Angels with 73 extra base hits and is batting .295. Albert Pujols is 12-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Angels: 2-8, .234 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Athletics Injuries: Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Ramon Laureano: (hip).

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Justin Anderson: (lat), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder).