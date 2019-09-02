Washer’s double leads Eugene to 6-1 win over Salem-Keizer

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Jake Washer hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Eugene Emeralds to a 6-1 win over the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on Monday.

The double by Washer scored Fernando Kelli and Josue Huma to break a scoreless tie.

The Emeralds later added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Kelli hit a two-run double, while Grayson Byrd hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Yovanny Cruz (1-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Andy Rohloff (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.