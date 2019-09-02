UVM to retire Coppenrath, Sorrentine Catamount jerseys

University of Vermont basketball legends Taylor Coppenrath and T.J. Sorrentine will be returning to the Patrick Gymnasium when the school retires their jerseys next month.

The ceremony takes place on Oct. 26.

The Burlington Free Press reports that it's been nearly 15 years since they last wore the Catamounts uniform and turned Vermont into a memorable March Madness darling. They guided the Catamounts to their first NCAA tournament victory, with a win over Syracuse in overtime.

Sorrentine is associate head coach at Brown; Coppenrath teaches and coaches girls' basketball coach at Missisquoi Valley Union High School in Swanton.