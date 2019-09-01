Roldan scores twice, Sounders beat Galaxy

Cristian Roldan scored his second goal of the game in the 89th minute to give the Seattle Sounders a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday in a matchup of teams vying for second place in the Western Conference.

The teams combined for four goals in the final 15 minutes of the game — two for each side.

Jordan Morris, who had given the Sounders a 3-2 lead in the 77th, helped set up Roldan's game-winner with a pass into the penalty area from the left wing side. Brad Smith sent it toward the right side, and Roldan ran onto it at the top right corner of the 6-yard box. His shot went off diving Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham into the back right corner of the net.

The Sounders (13-8-7) took over sole possession of second with 46 points. Los Angeles (13-12-3) remained tied for fourth with 42.

Raul Ruidiaz gave the Sounders a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time with his 11th of the year.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in the 66th to get Los Angeles on the board, his 23rd of the year. He then assisted on Uriel Artuna's goal in the 75th to tie it at 2-2.

After Morris put Seattle back in front, Jorgen Skjelvik tied it for the Galaxy in the 81st.

MINNESOTA UNITED 2, LAFC 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mason Toye scored twice within four minutes in the first half and Minnesota United handed Los Angeles FC its first home loss of the season.

Toye had a pair of brilliant strikes and Vito Mannone made eight saves for the Loons (13-9-6), who became just the second MLS team to win on LAFC's home pitch.

Toye scored in the 25th minute. He got his sixth goal when he unleashed a high, hard shot from well outside the box into a top corner.

Minnesota coach Adrian Heath earned his 50 MLS win as his team jumped from seventh to a three-way tie for fourth in the Western Conference.

LAFC (19-4-5) could have clinched the top seed in the West with a win. Its home record is now 11-1-2.