Abreu’s single leads Wisconsin to 4-3 win over Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Pablo Abreu hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to give the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers a 4-3 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Saturday.

Korry Howell scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The single by Abreu scored Howell to give the Timber Rattlers a 4-3 lead.

Thomas Dillard hit an RBI single, driving in Howell in the first inning to give the Timber Rattlers a 1-0 lead. The River Bandits came back to take the lead in the second inning when Alex Holderbach and Zach Biermann hit RBI doubles.

Wisconsin tied the game 3-3 in the fourth when Antonio Pinero hit an RBI double, bringing home Yeison Coca.

Pinero tripled and doubled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

Adam Hill (7-9) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Quad Cities starter R.J. Freure (5-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Austin Dennis tripled and doubled for the River Bandits.

Despite the loss, Quad Cities is 11-5 against Wisconsin this season.