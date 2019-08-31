Stevenson hits grand slam, leads Harrisburg over Altoona

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Andrew Stevenson hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 14-7 win over the Altoona Curve on Saturday.

The grand slam by Stevenson gave the Senators a 14-5 lead and capped an 11-run inning for Harrisburg. Earlier in the inning, Harrisburg tied the game when Luis Garcia hit an RBI single and then took the lead when Adrian Sanchez hit a two-run single.

Sanchez doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple for Harrisburg. Michael A. Taylor doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs.

Bryan Bonnell (3-6) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Yeudy Garcia (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Curve, Logan Hill doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs. Bralin Jackson tripled and singled twice, scoring three runs.