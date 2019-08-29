Freshman Daniels leads Arizona State to 30-7 win in opener

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) hands the ball off to running back Eno Benjamin (3) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Kent State, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. AP Photo

Jayden Daniels passed for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another in his Arizona State debut, and the Sun Devils shut out the Kent State Golden Flashes for three quarters in a 30-7 win Thursday night in a season opener.

Daniels finished 15 of 24 for 284 yards and two touchdowns. Arizona State has won 21 straight home openers and got its first win over a Mid-American Conference opponent.

The Sun Devils held the Golden Flashes to 200 total yards — 80 passing — and recovered two fumbles. Kent State, which went with two quarterbacks in juniors Woody Barrett and Dustin Crum, lost its sixth straight opener.

Daniels, who played the entire game except for a few snaps at receiver, became the first true freshman to start the season opener in the modern era of Sun Devils football, which began in 1972 when freshmen became eligible to play.

Daniels' first career touchdown pass was 8 yards to running back Eno Benjamin with 3:57 left in the first quarter. He hit Brandon Aiyuk on a 77-yard screen pass that went for another score in the third quarter.

Benjamin, who set an Arizona State single-season school record with 1,642 rushing yards last season — a total that led the Pac-12 — had 102 yards rushing on 22 carries.

Kent State, 2-10 last season, managed just one drive into the Arizona State half of the field in the first half. The Golden Flashes were stopped on downs at the Sun Devils 34 in the first quarter.

Barrett found sophomore Isaiah McKoy for a 21-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter for the Golden Flashes' only points.

A 10-0 halftime lead became 27-0 in the third quarter with Daniels' 1-yard touchdown run, the second of three Cristian Zendejas field goals and the highlight play of the night, the touchdown to Aiyuk, which was the longest pass play of his college career.

Zendejas was the place-kicker in the absence of Brandon Ruiz, who dealt with a lower-body injury.

MORE FROM DANIELS' DEBUT

Daniels completed the first pass of his college career with 12:41 left in the first quarter, a 42-yard connection with Frank Darby. Then he took his first sack, for a 6-yard loss, moments later.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kent State: Hanging with a solid Pac-12 team in 102-degree heat for a half was something to build off of, but the Golden Flashes couldn't sustain the effort on defense and were victimized on offense by dropped passes and a low third-down conversion rate.

Arizona State: Daniels looked poised for an 18-year-old true freshman leading a major program's offense. He'll need to get rid of the ball a little faster before taking a sack, but he showed he could hit open receivers on the run and provided an added dimension with his ability to run with the ball.

UP NEXT

Kent State: The Golden Flashes host Kennesaw State in their home opener on Sept. 7.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils host Sacramento State on Sept. 6, with three of their first four games at home.