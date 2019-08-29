Parmelee hits grand slam, leads Tulsa over Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Chris Parmelee hit a grand slam in the ninth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 14-9 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Thursday.

The grand slam by Parmelee, part of a five-run inning, gave the Drillers a 13-5 lead before Shea Spitzbarth hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Drew Avans (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Amarillo starter Kyle Lloyd (8-7) took the loss in the Texas League game.

In the losing effort, Ivan Castillo, Owen Miller and Buddy Reed each had three hits for Amarillo. The Sod Poodles also recorded a season-high 17 base hits.