Bannon, Akin lead Norfolk over Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Rylan Bannon hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, and Keegan Akin allowed just two hits over six innings as the Norfolk Tides defeated the Gwinnett Stripers 8-1 on Thursday.

The grand slam by Bannon scored Zach Vincej, Jack Reinheimer, and Engelb Vielma and was the game's last scoring play.

Akin (6-7) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking three to get the win.

Tucker Davidson (1-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits while walking four in the International League game.