Doyle, Simpson lead the way for Grand Junction

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Brenton Doyle tripled and singled three times, scoring two runs as the Grand Junction Rockies topped the Ogden Raptors 8-5 on Wednesday.

Colin Simpson homered and doubled with two RBIs for Grand Junction.

Down 4-0 in the fourth, Ogden cut into the lead when Zac Ching hit an RBI single and then scored on an out.

Grand Junction answered in the top of the next frame, scoring three runs to extend its lead. Simpson hit a two-run home run en route to the five-run lead.

The Rockies tacked on another run in the seventh when Doyle hit an RBI single, driving in Christian Koss.

Grand Junction right-hander Anderson Amarista (4-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Juan Morillo (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and seven hits over three innings.

Jimmy Titus homered and singled for the Raptors.