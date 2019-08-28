Meza, Rodriguez lift Oaxaca over Campeche 8-6

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Omar Meza reached base four times as the Guerreros de Oaxaca defeated the Piratas de Campeche 8-6 on Wednesday.

Erick Rodriguez doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Oaxaca.

Oaxaca started the scoring with a big third inning, when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a single by E. Rodriguez that scored Moises Sierra.

Trailing 8-1, the Piratas cut into the deficit with five runs in the eighth inning, including a two-run single by Jay Austin.

Oaxaca starter Alex Delgado (8-4) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Frank Garces (6-11) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over three innings.

Several Piratas chipped in at the plate, as six players picked up at least a pair of hits. Henry Alejandro Rodriguez homered and singled, scoring two runs.

Oaxaca improved to 9-2 against Campeche this season.