Mateo’s double leads Las Vegas to 3-2 win over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Jorge Mateo hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 3-2 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday.

The double by Mateo, part of a two-run inning, gave the Aviators a 2-1 lead before Mateo scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Albuquerque cut into the lead on a double by Pat Valaika that scored Drew Butera.

Tanner Anderson (9-5) got the win in relief while Heath Holder (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Butera homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Isotopes.