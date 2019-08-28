Ynfante leads Peoria to 9-5 win over Beloit

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Wadye Ynfante hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Peoria Chiefs to a 9-5 win over the Beloit Snappers on Wednesday.

The single by Ynfante started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Chiefs a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Edwin Figuera hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Brendan Donovan.

Franyel Casadilla (5-4) got the win in relief while Bryce Nightengale (1-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Nick Osborne tripled and doubled twice, scoring three runs for the Snappers.