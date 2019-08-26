Vega scores winning run in 10th, Burlington beats Beloit 1-0 in walk-off finish

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Livan Soto hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Ryan Vega with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Burlington Bees topped the Beloit Snappers 1-0 on Monday.

Vega scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Rayneldy Rosario.

Reliever Greg Veliz (2-1) went two scoreless innings, striking out two and walking one to get the win. Jhenderson Hurtado (1-1) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Joseph Pena singled twice, also stealing two bases for the Snappers. Beloit was held off the scoreboard for the 12th time this season, while the Burlington staff recorded its eighth shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Burlington improved to 12-5 against Beloit this season.