Cincinnati Reds' Sonny Gray, right, pitches to Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Miami. AP Photo

Sonny Gray pitched into the seventh inning, Freddy Galvis drove in four runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 on Monday night.

Gray (10-6) walked five, but limited Miami to two runs and two hits. The right-hander improved to 4-0 in August, allowing three runs in five starts.

Galvis had three hits and Eugenio Suárez hit his 36th homer for the Reds, who snapped a three-game losing streak.