Leon leads Princeton to 6-2 win over Pulaski
PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Luis Leon hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Princeton Rays beat the Pulaski Yankees 6-2 on Monday.
Up 1-0 in the third, Princeton added to its lead when Leon hit a two-run home run.
After Princeton added two runs, the Yankees cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jake Farrell hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Chad Bell.
The Rays tacked on another run in the eighth when Gionti Turner hit an RBI double, scoring Abiezel Ramirez.
Trevor Brigden (3-1) got the win in relief while Pulaski starter Leonardo Pestana (1-4) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.
