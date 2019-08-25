Zardes scores twice, Crew beat FC Cincinnati 3-1

FC Cincinnati defender Andrew Gurman fights for the ball with Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zerdes (11) in the second half of the MLS soccer match on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Cincinnati. Albert Cesare

Gyasi Zardes scored twice and the Columbus Crew beat expansion FC Cincinnati 3-1 Sunday in the second match of the rivalry.

The teams played to a 2-2 draw in their first MLS meeting at Columbus on Aug. 10.

Zardes opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, scoring on a cross from Luis Díaz. Zardes made it 2-0 when he took a cross from Harrison Afful and scored in the 33rd minute.

Díaz scored his first MLS goal from a narrow angle, giving Columbus (8-15-6) a 3-0 lead in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kekuta Manneh scored for FC Cincinnati (5-19-3) in the 89th minute.

FC Cincinnati lost for the seventh time in eight matches.

FC DALLAS 5, DYNAMO 1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Reto Ziegler opened the scoring with a penalty kick, Zdenek Ondrásek added two goals and an assist, and FC Dallas dealt the Houston Dynamo their fifth loss in six games.

FC Dallas' Dominique Badji drew the foul against José Bizama, and Ziegler converted from the spot in the 24th minute.

Jesús Ferreira made it 2-0 for FC Dallas (11-10-7) five minutes later.

Ondrásek knocked home Ryan Hollingshead's cross in the 56th minute, and made a sliding effort to finish Dominique Badji's cross in the 64th minute.

Memo Rodríguez scored for the Dynamo (9-14-4) in the 80th minute, and Michael Barrios added a stoppage time goal for FC Dallas.

GALAXY 3, LAFC 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored two first-half goals before Carlos Vela tied it early in the second half, but the LA Galaxy remained unbeaten against rival Los Angeles FC with the draw.

Cristian Pavón scored his first MLS goal to put the Galaxy up 3-1 after just 16 minutes.

Latif Blessing scored two first-half goals for LAFC before Vela connected for his MLS-leading 27th goal.

Vela was unwillingly taken off shortly after his goal with a possible hamstring injury, but neither team could conjure a winning goal in the fifth edition of the El Tráfico derby.

The Galaxy are 2-0-3 against MLS-leading LAFC, including a win and a draw this season.

LAFC (19-3-5) is cruising toward MLS' best regular-season record and the top seed in the playoffs.

The Galaxy (13-11-3) are fourth in the Western Conference.