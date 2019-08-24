Speer helps to shut out Richmond, Akron wins 2-0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- David Speer and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Akron RubberDucks defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 2-0 on Saturday.

Speer (3-3) got one out to get the win. Ryan Halstead (2-6) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

Both runs for Akron came in the fifth inning when Ernie Clement hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Nolan Jones.

For the Flying Squirrels, Ryan Howard doubled and singled. Richmond was held off the scoreboard for the 18th time this season, while the Akron staff recorded its 14th shutout of the year.