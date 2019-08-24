Lloyd, Liberatore lead Dayton to 3-0 win over Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Matt Lloyd hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Ernesto Liberatore homered and had three hits as the Dayton Dragons beat the Lake County Captains 3-0 on Saturday.

The home run by Lloyd, part of a three-run inning, gave the Dragons a 2-0 lead before Liberatore hit a solo home run later in the inning.

Dayton starter Adrian Rodriguez (6-3) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Ethan Hankins (0-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.

The Captains were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Dragons' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.