Vallimont leads Fort Myers to 4-1 win over Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Chris Vallimont struck out nine over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Fort Myers Miracle over the Palm Beach Cardinals in a 4-1 win on Saturday.

Vallimont (4-5) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing one run and four hits.

Palm Beach tied the game 1-1 in the fourth after Nolan Gorman scored on a forceout.

Fort Myers answered in the top of the next frame when Jose Miranda hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Yeltsin Encarnacion.

The Miracle later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Gilberto Celestino hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Miranda to secure the victory.

Diego Cordero (2-6) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and eight hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

With the win, Fort Myers improved to 11-2 against Palm Beach this season.