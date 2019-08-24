Brewers designate opening day starter Chacín for assignment

FILE - In this July 19, 2019 file photo, Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin warms up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, in Phoenix. Chacin helped buy plane tickets for a young Venezuelan team to compete in a tournament in Mexico, which they went on to win. It was a bright spot for a country more accustomed to news about political conflict and economic turmoil. AP Photo

The Milwaukee Brewers have designated opening day starter Jhoulys Chacín for assignment.

The Brewers announced the move on Saturday before playing Arizona.

Chacín is 3-10 with a 5.79 ERA this season. The 31-year-old right-hander had been on the injured list since late July due to a strained lat and was not expected to return to the active roster until mid-September.

Brewers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager David Stearns says the move was made to clear room on the roster as the club enters the final month of the regular season and pushes for a playoff slot. Milwaukee began the day three games behind Chicago for the second NL wild-card spot.

The Brewers called up utilityman Cory Spangenberg from Triple-A San Antonio.

