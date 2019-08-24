Huffins leads GCL Rays over GCL Braves 9-4

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Zach Huffins tripled and singled twice as the GCL Rays defeated the GCL Braves 9-4 on Saturday.

GCL Rays started the scoring with a big third inning, when it scored five runs, including a two-run double by Oneill Manzueta.

After GCL Braves scored a run in the fifth, the GCL Braves cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Darling Florentino scored on a groundout and Joel Reyes hit an RBI double.

The GCL Rays later added a run in the sixth and three in the seventh. In the sixth, Huffins hit an RBI single, while Jelfry Marte hit a bases-clearing triple in the seventh.

Fernando Melo (1-2) got the win in relief while GCL Braves starter Eudi Asencio (3-3) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Reyes doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the GCL Braves. Eliezel Stevens singled three times.