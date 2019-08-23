Roldan, Ruidaz lift Sounders over Timbers for Cascadia Cup

Portland Timbers' Sebastian Blanco strikes the ball next to Seattle Sounders' Cristian Roldan during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Portland, Ore. Serena Morones

Cristian Roldan and Raul Ruidiaz each scored to lift the Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 win over rival the Portland Timbers on Friday night and secure this year's Cascadia Cup trophy.

Jordan Morris assisted on both goals as the Sounders (12-8-7) moved into second place in the Western Conference.

The Timbers (11-11-4) have lost their last two games after falling last week 2-0 to reigning MLS Cup champion Atlanta United FC at home. The Timbers sit in seventh place, just above the playoff line.

The game was marked by a fan protest of MLS's new policy that prohibits political displays at games. The Timbers Army and Emerald City Supporters fan groups remained silent for the first 33 minutes of the game due to a ban on flags showing the anti-fascist Iron Front symbol, which MLS says has become politicized.

With the win, the Sounders secured their sixth Cascadia Cup, tying the Vancouver Whitecaps' all-time record. The Timbers have won it four times.

ATLANTA UNITED 1, ORLANDO CITY 0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Josef Martínez scored in an MLS-record 12th consecutive appearance, and Atlanta United beat Orlando City for its sixth straight victory.

Atlanta (15-9-3) has won five straight games in the series, and hasn't lost in eight all-time meetings. Orlando (9-12-7) had a four-game undefeated run end.

Martínez finished a give-and-go with a one-touch curling shot from the corner of the 18-yard box in the 60th minute. It was Martínez's 22nd goal of the season and 17th in a 12-game stretch.

Martínez has seven goals in his career against Orlando, his highest total against an MLS club.