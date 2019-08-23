Amador’s single leads Mexico to 2-1 win over Quintana Roo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Japhet Amador hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 2-1 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Saturday.

The single by Amador scored Brandon Phillips and Emmanuel Avila and provided all the offense for Mexico.

In the bottom of the first, Quintana Roo grabbed the lead on an error that scored Manuel Orduno.

Starter Matt Gage (10-4) got the win while Joshua Corrales (4-3) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.