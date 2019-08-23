Sports
January leads Hillsboro to 8-2 win over Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Ryan January hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Hillsboro Hops defeated the Spokane Indians 8-2 on Friday.
Up 4-2, the Hops added to their lead in the fifth inning when Joe Gillette hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run home run by January.
Cody Reed (1-0) got the win in relief while Billy Layne Jr. (2-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.
Derwin Barreto singled three times for the Indians.
Despite the loss, Spokane is 3-1 against Hillsboro this season.
Comments