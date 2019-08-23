Serven’s homer leads Hartford to 6-2 win over Reading

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Brian Serven hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 6-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday.

The home run by Serven scored Bret Boswell to give the Yard Goats a 2-1 lead.

Reading answered in the next half-inning when Luke Williams hit a solo home run to tie it up.

The Yard Goats took the lead for good in the sixth when Boswell hit an RBI single, scoring Manuel Melendez.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hartford right-hander Brandon Gold (11-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter David Parkinson (10-8) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over six innings.