Solomon scores winning run in 10th, Lake Elsinore beats Rancho Cuca. 3-2 in walk-off finish

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Gabriel Arias hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Lee Solomon with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Lake Elsinore Storm topped the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 3-2 on Thursday.

Solomon scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

In the top of the third, Rancho Cuca. scored on a triple by Jacob Amaya that brought home Jeren Kendall. In the following at-bat, Dillon Paulson hit an RBI single, driving in Amaya to give the Quakes a 2-0 lead. Lake Elsinore answered in the fifth inning when Allen Cordoba and Jeisson Rosario drew walks with the bases loaded.

The Storm had three relievers combine to throw five scoreless innings in the victory. Mason Fox (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Austin Drury (1-2) took the loss in the California League game.

Amaya tripled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Quakes.

Despite the loss, Rancho Cuca. is 19-8 against Lake Elsinore this season.