Pantoja hits walk-off single in 10th, Akron beats Richmond 5-4

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Alexis Pantoja hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Akron RubberDucks beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-4 on Thursday.

Trenton Brooks scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on an out.

Bryce Johnson scored on an error in the second inning to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead. The RubberDucks came back to take a 3-1 lead in the second inning when Nellie Rodriguez hit a two-run double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Oscar Gonzalez.

Richmond regained the lead 4-3 after it scored two runs in the fourth inning on a two-run home run by Heliot Ramos.

Akron tied the game 4-4 in the sixth when Mitch Longo hit a solo home run.

The RubberDucks had four relievers combine to throw 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the victory. Dalbert Siri (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Carlos Navas (2-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Ramos homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Flying Squirrels.