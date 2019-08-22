Oakland aims for series sweep over Yankees

New York Yankees (83-45, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (73-53, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (9-6, 4.56 ERA) Athletics: Tanner Roark (7-8, 4.01 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland can secure a series sweep over New York with a win.

The Athletics are 42-24 on their home turf. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.01. Mike Fiers leads the team with a 3.36 ERA.

The Yankees are 34-25 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .272 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Gio Urshela leads the team with an average of .340. The Athletics won the last meeting 6-4. Fiers earned his 12th victory and Marcus Semien went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. J.A. Happ registered his eighth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 29 home runs and is slugging .525. Matt Olson is 14-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 50 extra base hits and has 86 RBIs. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-39 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .291 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (finger), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Ramon Laureano: (hip), Josh Phegley: (thumb).

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), Greg Bird: (foot), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Thairo Estrada: (hamstring), Luke Voit: (hernia), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Brett Gardner: (toe), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), David Hale: (spine), Ben Heller: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), CC Sabathia: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).