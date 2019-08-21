McGovern, Rodriguez lead the way for Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Keegan McGovern doubled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Modesto Nuts defeated the San Jose Giants 10-3 on Wednesday.

Julio Rodriguez tripled and doubled with two RBIs for Modesto.

Up 1-0 in the third, Modesto added to its lead when Rodriguez hit a two-run triple.

The Nuts later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the fourth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Modesto southpaw Steven Moyers (3-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter J. Marte (3-8) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and three hits over three innings.

For the Giants, Hamlet Marte doubled and singled.