Murphy leads Las Vegas to 18-4 win over Reno
LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Sean Murphy hit a pair of the Las Vegas Aviators' seven home runs in a 18-4 win over the Reno Aces on Wednesday. With the victory, the Aviators swept the three-game series.
The home runs by Murphy, both three-run shots, came in the fifth off Matt Koch and in the eighth off Wyatt Mathisen.
Las Vegas right-hander Paul Blackburn (11-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Koch (4-9) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed 10 runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings.
Mathisen homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Aces.
With the win, Las Vegas improved to 11-5 against Reno this season.
