Ballew, Dexter pitch AZL Angels to 4-2 win over AZL Indians Red

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Seth Ballew hurled five scoreless innings, and Jake Dexter was also effective on the mound, as the AZL Angels shut down the AZL Indians Red in a 4-2 win on Thursday.

Ballew (4-0) allowed one hit while striking out four and walking one to get the win.

AZL Angels got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After reaching base on an error, Spencer Brown advanced to second on an error and then scored on a single by Keaton Weisz.

After AZL Angels added three runs, the AZL Indians Red cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Yordys Valdes hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The AZL Indians Red saw their comeback attempt come up short after Jordan Brown scored on an error in the ninth inning to cut the AZL Angels lead to 4-2.

Samuel Vasquez (2-3) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out five and walked two.