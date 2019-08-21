Gutierrez, Vasquez lead the way for Durango

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Moises Gutierrez homered and singled, scoring two runs as the Generales de Durango beat the Sultanes de Monterrey 5-1 on Wednesday.

Niko Vasquez homered and singled with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Durango.

Durango started the scoring in the second inning when Gutierrez hit a solo home run and Aneury Tavarez scored on a double and Vasquez scored when a runner was thrown out.

The Sultanes cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Yadir Drake hit an RBI triple, scoring Ramon Rios.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Generales added to their lead in the sixth when Vasquez hit a two-run home run.

Durango left-hander Amilcar Gaxiola (6-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Logan Darnell (4-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and 10 hits over five innings.

Drake reached base three times for the Sultanes.

Despite the loss, Monterrey is 8-3 against Durango this season.