Castro leads Salem-Keizer to 4-1 win over Boise

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Kervin Castro allowed just three hits over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes over the Boise Hawks in a 4-1 win on Wednesday.

Castro (5-3) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing one run.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Boise tied the game when Vladimir Dilone hit an RBI double, scoring Bryant Quijada.

The Volcanoes went out in front in the fifth inning when Jeff Houghtby hit a solo home run.

The Volcanoes later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Armani Smith hit a sacrifice fly and Alexander Canario scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Micah Kaczor (1-3) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and eight hits while striking out five in the Northwest League game.

With the win, Salem-Keizer improved to 12-2 against Boise this season.