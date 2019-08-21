Benson scores winning run, Lynchburg beats Winston-Salem 4-3 in walk-off finish

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Will Benson scored the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Lynchburg Hillcats defeated the Winston-Salem Dash 4-3 on Wednesday.

Benson scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a ground out by Gavin Collins.

The Hillcats tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth when Tyler Freeman hit an RBI single, bringing home Luke Wakamatsu.

Reliever Yapson Gomez (2-6) picked up the win after he struck out one over one scoreless inning. Jacob Lindgren (1-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits while walking one in the Carolina League game.

Jonathan Laureano homered and singled, driving in two runs in the win.

For the Dash, Steele Walker homered and singled, driving home three runs.