Brettell leads Peoria to 2-0 win over Quad Cities

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Michael Brettell allowed just four hits over eight innings, leading the Peoria Chiefs over the Quad Cities River Bandits in a 2-0 win on Wednesday.

Brettell (5-9) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two.

Peoria scored its runs when Brady Whalen hit an RBI single in the third inning and Leandro Cedeno hit an RBI double in the fourth.

Jose Alberto Rivera (5-5) went four innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

The River Bandits were held off the scoreboard for the 12th time this season, while the Chiefs' staff recorded their 13th shutout of the year.