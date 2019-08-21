Torres leads Charlotte to 3-0 win over Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Ramon Torres hit a two-run triple in the second inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 3-0 win over the Durham Bulls on Wednesday.

The triple by Torres scored Seby Zavala and Trey Michalczewski to give the Knights a 2-0 lead.

The Knights tacked on another run in the fourth when Danny Mendick hit a solo home run.

Charlotte starter Odrisamer Despaigne (7-5) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Josh Fleming (0-2) took the loss in the International League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.

The Bulls left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. Durham was held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Charlotte staff recorded its seventh shutout of the year.