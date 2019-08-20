Downs’ single leads Tulsa to 4-3 win over Amarillo

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Jeter Downs hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to give the Tulsa Drillers a 4-3 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday.

Connor Wong scored on the play after he hit an RBI double and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The single by Downs capped a three-run inning for the Drillers that started when Donovan Casey hit a single, scoring Omar Estevez to cut the Amarillo lead to 3-2.

The Sod Poodles went up 3-1 when Kyle Overstreet hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Owen Miller in the sixth.

Yordy Cabrera (2-1) got the win in relief while Evan Miller (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.