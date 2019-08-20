Los Angeles to visit Texas Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels (62-65, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (61-64, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (4-6, 6.62 ERA) Rangers: Brock Burke (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Angels -138; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels for a doubleheader Tuesday.

The Rangers are 27-32 against teams from the AL West. Texas is averaging 5.0 RBIs per game this season. Rougned Odor leads the team with 60 total runs batted in.

The Angels are 25-31 in division games. Los Angeles has slugged .443 this season. Trout leads the team with a .653 slugging percentage, including 59 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrus leads the Rangers with 110 hits and has 51 RBIs. Danny Santana is 13-for-41 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Trout leads the Angels with 85 RBIs and is batting .297. Matt Thaiss is 8-for-19 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .254 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by two runs

Angels: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Adrian Sampson: (back), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (jaw), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Danny Santana: (hamstring).

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Keynan Middleton: (elbow), Luke Bard: (triceps), Justin Anderson: (lat), Andrelton Simmons: (foot), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Kevan Smith: (back).