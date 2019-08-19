Maxwell scores on error in eighth, Missoula beats Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Carson Maxwell scored on an error in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Missoula Osprey to a 1-0 win over the Great Falls Voyagers in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Maxwell scored after he started the inning on second.

Reliever Jhonny Valdez (1-0) went three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out five to pick up the win. Caleb Freeman (0-1) retired one batter by strikeout in the Pioneer League game.

For the Voyagers, Harvin Mendoza doubled and singled. Great Falls was blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Missoula staff recorded its third shutout of the year.

The Osprey swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-1.