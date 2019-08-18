Burruel’s single leads Saltillo to 6-2 win over Durango

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Sergio Burruel hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to a 6-2 win over the Generales de Durango on Sunday.

The single by Burruel scored Josuan Hernandez to give the Saraperos a 4-2 lead.

The Saraperos added to their lead in the seventh when Hernandez hit a two-run home run.

Jose Manuel Orozco doubled and singled, scoring two runs for Saltillo.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Saltillo right-hander Sergio Mitre (11-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Julian Arballo (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.

With the win, Saltillo improved to 6-3 against Durango this season.