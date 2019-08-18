Cruz’s double leads Altoona to 5-4 win over Bowie

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Oneil Cruz hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 5-4 win over the Bowie Baysox on Sunday.

The double by Cruz came in the midst of a four-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, Altoona took the lead when Logan Hill hit an RBI single.

Following the big inning, the Baysox tied the game in the eighth inning when Anderson Feliz hit an RBI double, bringing home Cedric Mullins.

The Curve took the lead for good in the eighth when Brett Pope scored on an error.

Elvis Escobar (1-0) got the win in relief while Jay Flaa (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Mullins homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Baysox.