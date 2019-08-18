Carrillo leads Rancho Cuca. to 8-1 win over Visalia

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Gerardo Carrillo allowed just two hits over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes over the Visalia Rawhide in an 8-1 win on Sunday.

Carrillo (3-9) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked two while allowing one run.

Rancho Cuca. had a big seven-run fifth inning in the blowout victory. The Quakes sent 12 men to the plate as Jeter Downs and Jeren Kendall hit two-run singles en route to the eight-run lead.

Bryan Valdez (2-4) went four innings, allowing one run and three hits in the California League game. He also struck out three and walked three.