Daniel, Maldonado and Velazquez lead South Bend in win

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Clayton Daniel, Nelson Maldonado and Nelson Velazquez each had three hits, as the South Bend Cubs beat the Great Lakes Loons 9-5 on Sunday.

Daniel homered and singled twice, scoring two runs. Maldonado singled three times, scoring two runs.

Up 1-0 in the third, South Bend extended its lead when Chase Strumpf hit a solo home run.

After the teams traded runs, the Loons cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Matt Cogen hit an RBI single, scoring Justin Yurchak.

The Cubs later tacked on six runs in the fifth, including a three-run home run by Velazquez.

South Bend right-hander Cam Sanders (7-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jasiel Alvino (3-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing one run and two hits over one inning.

Yurchak homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Loons.